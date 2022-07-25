Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 5.33 million Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at -$0.2 or -11.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.00B. ARVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1031.45% off its 52-week high of $17.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 19.5% up since then. When we look at Arrival’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.94 million.

Analysts gave the Arrival (ARVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARVL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arrival’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -11.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.57%, with the 5-day performance at 8.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -4.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARVL’s forecast low is $1.47 with $11.38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -615.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.55% for it to hit the projected low.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.54% of Arrival shares while 16.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.20%. There are 16.19% institutions holding the Arrival stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 30.37 million ARVL shares worth $225.35 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.74% or 30.24 million shares worth $224.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 15.55 million shares estimated at $54.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 4.39 million shares worth around $17.15 million.