Are Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.93 million Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $30.61 changed hands at -$2.2 or -6.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.52B. VERV’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.82% off its 52-week high of $78.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.70, which suggests the last value was 65.04% up since then. When we look at Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 947.95K.

Analysts gave the Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VERV as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Instantly VERV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.79 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -6.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.98%, with the 5-day performance at 29.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) is 117.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VERV’s forecast low is $34.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -145.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verve Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.75% over the past 6 months, a 41.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verve Therapeutics Inc. will rise 90.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -48.90% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Verve Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -351.70%.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.39% of Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares while 82.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 127.58%. There are 82.43% institutions holding the Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.28% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million VERV shares worth $184.4 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.28% or 5.0 million shares worth $184.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.74 million shares estimated at $56.87 million under it, the former controlled 3.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.45% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $48.35 million.