Are Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.04 changed hands at -$0.12 or -3.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $635.21M. BLND’s last price was a discount, traded about -569.41% off its 52-week high of $20.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.17, which suggests the last value was 28.62% up since then. When we look at Blend Labs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Analysts gave the Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended BLND as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blend Labs Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Instantly BLND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.23 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -3.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.58%, with the 5-day performance at 3.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) is 5.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLND’s forecast low is $2.50 with $5.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blend Labs Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.07% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.68 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Blend Labs Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $58.87 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Blend Labs Inc. earnings to decrease by -122.10%.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.70% of Blend Labs Inc. shares while 69.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.57%. There are 69.57% institutions holding the Blend Labs Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 19.9 million BLND shares worth $146.07 million.

Formation8 GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 16.22 million shares worth $218.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $15.68 million under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) FactSet Innovative Technology ETF held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.42 million.