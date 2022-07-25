Are Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 6.65 million Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $0.54 changed hands at -$0.06 or -10.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.04M. AGRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -9751.85% off its 52-week high of $53.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 1.85% up since then. When we look at Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.72 million.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Instantly AGRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6300 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -10.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.23%, with the 5-day performance at -2.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is -50.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agile Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -95.97% over the past 6 months, a 92.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agile Therapeutics Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 103.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.22 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $160k and $1.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 662.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Agile Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.00%.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares while 28.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.44%. There are 28.34% institutions holding the Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million AGRX shares worth $10.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 0.11 million shares worth $2.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 79900.0 shares estimated at $1.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 29542.0 shares worth around $0.58 million.