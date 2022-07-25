ADN Stock: More Upside For Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN)?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.05. With the company’s per share price at $2.88 changed hands at -$0.26 or -8.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $146.42M. ADN’s last price was a discount, traded about -248.61% off its 52-week high of $10.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 60.76% up since then. When we look at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.06 million.

Analysts gave the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ADN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Instantly ADN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.60 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -8.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.92%, with the 5-day performance at 9.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) is -11.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $14.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -410.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -73.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.87% over the past 6 months, a -17.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 226.10% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -561.80%.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.67% of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares while 34.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.90%. There are 34.48% institutions holding the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.44% of the shares, roughly 3.81 million ADN shares worth $26.74 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.42% or 2.78 million shares worth $19.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.49 million shares estimated at $10.55 million under it, the former controlled 4.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $5.64 million.