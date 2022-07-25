Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.69 changed hands at -$0.87 or -9.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.24B. ADPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -360.3% off its 52-week high of $40.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.95, which suggests the last value was 31.53% up since then. When we look at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Analysts gave the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ADPT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Instantly ADPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.99 on Friday, 07/22/22 subtracted -9.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.03%, with the 5-day performance at -8.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) is 12.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADPT’s forecast low is $7.50 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -187.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.39% over the past 6 months, a -13.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will fall -22.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.37 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $50.23 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation earnings to decrease by -32.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.30% per year.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.41% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares while 89.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.36%. There are 89.09% institutions holding the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 21.09% of the shares, roughly 29.99 million ADPT shares worth $841.62 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.34% or 13.29 million shares worth $372.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 7.7 million shares estimated at $216.04 million under it, the former controlled 5.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 4.54% of the shares, roughly 6.46 million shares worth around $93.27 million.