SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Up 5.97% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.21?

In last trading session, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.73 trading at -$0.44 or -10.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $671.29M. That closing price of SOUN’s stock is at a discount of -386.33% from its 52-week high price of $18.14 and is indicating a premium of 35.66% from its 52-week low price of $2.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.55%, in the last five days SOUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $3.73 price level, adding 17.66% to its value on the day. SoundHound AI Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.97% in past 5-day. SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) showed a performance of 3.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7800.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for SoundHound AI Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.