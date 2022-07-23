Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Drops -84.41% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $0.68?

In last trading session, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at -$0.05 or -7.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.30M. That closing price of SONM’s stock is at a discount of -980.88% from its 52-week high price of $7.35 and is indicating a premium of 30.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.22%, in the last five days SONM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 8.41% to its value on the day. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.82% in past 5-day. Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) showed a performance of 21.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.52 million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2841.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2841.18% for stock’s current value.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sonim Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.14% while that of industry is 22.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.93 million for the same.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.64% institutions for Sonim Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at SONM for having 1.3 million shares of worth $1.2 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $99502.0 in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.