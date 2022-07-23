Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Drops -51.49 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at -$0.19 or -23.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.04M. That closing price of REVB’s stock is at a discount of -1636.92% from its 52-week high price of $11.29 and is indicating a premium of 38.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -23.04%, in the last five days REVB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/18/22 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 52.21% to its value on the day. Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -51.49% in past 5-day. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) showed a performance of 30.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1284.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1284.62% for stock’s current value.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.07% institutions for Revelation Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at REVB for having 0.82 million shares of worth $0.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, which was holding about 0.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.98 million.

On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3382.0 shares of worth $34496.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1542.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1989.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.