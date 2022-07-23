Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -385.31%.

In last trading session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.83 trading at -$0.66 or -7.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.30B. That closing price of RXRX’s stock is at a discount of -380.33% from its 52-week high price of $37.61 and is indicating a premium of 37.16% from its 52-week low price of $4.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.77%, in the last five days RXRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $7.83 price level, adding 15.08% to its value on the day. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.88% in past 5-day. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) showed a performance of -8.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.98 million shares which calculate 12.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -385.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.6% for stock’s current value.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.71% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -19.40% in the current quarter and calculating -42.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 762.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.5 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $2.55 million and $2.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 76.50% while estimating it to be 82.70% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -177.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.90%.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.33% institutions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at RXRX for having 21.98 million shares of worth $157.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.71 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.03 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.25 million shares of worth $38.49 million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.16 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $34.62 million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.