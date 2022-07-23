Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Up 3.12% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.0300?

In last trading session, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.15 trading at $0.02 or 2.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.77M. That closing price of KTTA’s stock is at a discount of -639.13% from its 52-week high price of $8.50 and is indicating a premium of 29.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 142.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.20%, in the last five days KTTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $1.15 price level, adding 8.0% to its value on the day. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s shares saw a change of -34.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.12% in past 5-day. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) showed a performance of 19.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16,566.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $300k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.31% institutions for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund, L.P. is the top institutional holder at KTTA for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.97 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, LLC, which was holding about 48000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62400.0.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17864.0 shares of worth $23044.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12700.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $22479.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.