Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU): -179.03% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.63 trading at -$2.71 or -26.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $287.35M. That closing price of LVLU’s stock is at a discount of -179.03% from its 52-week high price of $21.29 and is indicating a premium of 33.16% from its 52-week low price of $5.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 220.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -26.21%, in the last five days LVLU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/18/22 when the stock touched $7.63 price level, adding 33.59% to its value on the day. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.56% in past 5-day. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) showed a performance of -33.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 2 days to cover the short interests.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.51% while that of industry is -4.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $98.78 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $134.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

LVLU Dividends

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.70% institutions for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at LVLU for having 7.5 million shares of worth $76.72 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 19.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC, which was holding about 3.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.36 million.

On the other hand, Principal Small Cap Fund and Buffalo Early Stage Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.39 million shares of worth $3.8 million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 93750.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.96 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.