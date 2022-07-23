Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Has Fallen -60.55% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at -$0.15 or -25.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.90M. That closing price of LMNL’s stock is at a discount of -872.09% from its 52-week high price of $4.18 and is indicating a premium of 13.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14350.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 39.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -25.86%, in the last five days LMNL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 28.35% to its value on the day. Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.86% in past 5-day. Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) showed a performance of -6.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 11.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.59 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.59. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -502.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -502.33% for stock’s current value.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Liminal BioSciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.49% while that of industry is 0.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $700k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $166.76k and $180k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 61.30% during past 5 years.

LMNL Dividends

Liminal BioSciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.72% institutions for Liminal BioSciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at LMNL for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is National Bank of Canada/FI, which was holding about 99148.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98176.0.