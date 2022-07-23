Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Plunged -40.85% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next? – Marketing Sentinel
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Plunged -40.85% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.89 trading at -$0.47 or -4.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $587.07M. That closing price of KZR’s stock is at a discount of -87.56% from its 52-week high price of $18.55 and is indicating a premium of 56.52% from its 52-week low price of $4.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.54%, in the last five days KZR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the stock touched $9.89 price level, adding 7.4% to its value on the day. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.70% in past 5-day. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) showed a performance of 72.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.22 million shares which calculate 5.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -122.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -71.89% for stock’s current value.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.65% while that of industry is 0.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.00% in the current quarter and calculating -10.70% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.10% during past 5 years.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.33% institutions for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at KZR for having 4.92 million shares of worth $82.23 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 3.23 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.98 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.19 million shares of worth $19.96 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.25 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.

