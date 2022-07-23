Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) 58.73% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.26 trading at -$0.1 or -7.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.77M. That closing price of KAVL’s stock is at a discount of -961.9% from its 52-week high price of $13.38 and is indicating a premium of 58.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.35%, in the last five days KAVL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/22/22 when the stock touched $1.26 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 69.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.67% in past 5-day. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) showed a performance of -27.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.62% institutions for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at KAVL for having 71670.0 shares of worth $53415.0. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 52628.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39223.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.38 million or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31106.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $91762.0 in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.