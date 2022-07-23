Is SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES), -145.09% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.68 trading at -$0.44 or -8.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.49B. That closing price of SES’s stock is at a discount of -145.09% from its 52-week high price of $11.47 and is indicating a premium of 22.86% from its 52-week low price of $3.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 679.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.59%, in the last five days SES remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/22/22 when the stock touched $4.68 price level, adding 9.3% to its value on the day. SES AI Corporation’s shares saw a change of -52.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.51% in past 5-day. SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) showed a performance of -6.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.01 million shares which calculate 4.81 days to cover the short interests.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.49% institutions for SES AI Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. TFC Financial Management is the top institutional holder at SES for having 3.35 million shares of worth $30.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 2.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.35 million.

On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund and U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 40000.0 shares of worth $0.4 million or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20000.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.