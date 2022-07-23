Is Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -155.38% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.30 trading at -$0.06 or -4.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $111.32M. That closing price of PLG’s stock is at a discount of -155.38% from its 52-week high price of $3.32 and is indicating a premium of 7.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 661.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.41%, in the last five days PLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $1.30 price level, adding 8.45% to its value on the day. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -17.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.56% in past 5-day. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) showed a performance of -10.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.52 million shares which calculate 1.7 days to cover the short interests.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.10% during past 5 years.

PLG Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.71% institutions for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at PLG for having 9.07 million shares of worth $14.33 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CQS (US), LLC, which was holding about 0.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.86 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.19 million shares of worth $14.24 million or 6.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.