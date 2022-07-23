Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) Is -3.77% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.0236?

In last trading session, Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at -$0.03 or -4.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.60M. That closing price of FSRD’s stock is at a discount of -1568.33% from its 52-week high price of $10.01 and is indicating a premium of 40.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 674.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.37%, in the last five days FSRD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, adding 12.1% to its value on the day. Fast Radius Inc.’s shares saw a change of -93.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.77% in past 5-day. Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) showed a performance of 37.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

FSRD Dividends

Fast Radius Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.60% institutions for Fast Radius Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP is the top institutional holder at FSRD for having 2.25 million shares of worth $22.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC, which was holding about 2.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.37 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.89 million shares of worth $1.85 million or 1.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.20% of company’s stock.