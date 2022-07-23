Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Adds 0.46% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.89 trading at $0.41 or 3.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $337.70M. That closing price of TRDA’s stock is at a discount of -238.38% from its 52-week high price of $36.85 and is indicating a premium of 52.98% from its 52-week low price of $5.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 52180.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 97.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (TRDA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.68 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.91%, in the last five days TRDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/22/22 when the stock touched $10.89 price level, adding 4.72% to its value on the day. Entrada Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.46% in past 5-day. Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) showed a performance of 22.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.77 million shares which calculate 16.24 days to cover the short interests.

TRDA Dividends

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.02% institutions for Entrada Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRDA for having 4.7 million shares of worth $80.54 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 4.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.54 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.99 million shares of worth $16.96 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.44 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.42% of company’s stock.