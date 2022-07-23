Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) At $2.03: So What?

In last trading session, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.03 trading at -$0.22 or -9.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.50M. That closing price of DRCT’s stock is at a discount of -170.44% from its 52-week high price of $5.49 and is indicating a premium of 42.86% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 918.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.78%, in the last five days DRCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $2.03 price level, adding 36.56% to its value on the day. Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.33% in past 5-day. Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) showed a performance of 61.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46750.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -294.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -121.67% for stock’s current value.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.02 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

DRCT Dividends

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.08% institutions for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. is the top institutional holder at DRCT for having 3032.0 shares of worth $13219.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.