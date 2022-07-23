CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Decline -0.96%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.99 trading at -$0.28 or -0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.81B. That closing price of CVI’s stock is at a discount of -50.43% from its 52-week high price of $43.61 and is indicating a premium of 61.3% from its 52-week low price of $11.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 902.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.96%, in the last five days CVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/18/22 when the stock touched $28.99 price level, adding 9.12% to its value on the day. CVR Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 72.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.29% in past 5-day. CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) showed a performance of -16.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.32 million shares which calculate 2.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.21% for stock’s current value.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CVR Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 589.25% while that of industry is 22.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 437.50% in the current quarter and calculating 487.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.93 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.9 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.90% during past 5 years.

CVI Dividends

CVR Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.06% institutions for CVR Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Icahn, Carl, C. is the top institutional holder at CVI for having 71.2 million shares of worth $1.2 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 70.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.87 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.21 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.43 million shares of worth $27.83 million or 1.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.