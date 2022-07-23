Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) -6.86% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.33?

In last trading session, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.48 trading at -$0.4 or -8.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $213.29M. That closing price of CNCE’s stock is at a discount of -53.57% from its 52-week high price of $6.88 and is indicating a premium of 42.63% from its 52-week low price of $2.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 849.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.20%, in the last five days CNCE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $4.48 price level, adding 11.11% to its value on the day. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 42.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.86% in past 5-day. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) showed a performance of 9.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 2.89 days to cover the short interests.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 46.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -57.71% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -656.20% in the current quarter and calculating -5.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -99.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $32.02 million and $543k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -99.80% while estimating it to be -85.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.40% during past 5 years.

CNCE Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.31% institutions for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CNCE for having 3.03 million shares of worth $9.56 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 2.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.1 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $2.51 million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.