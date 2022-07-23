Buy, Sell Or Hold Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) At $2.94?

In last trading session, Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.94 trading at $0.04 or 1.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $152.82M. That closing price of QUAD’s stock is at a discount of -156.8% from its 52-week high price of $7.55 and is indicating a premium of 13.27% from its 52-week low price of $2.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 497.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.38%, in the last five days QUAD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $2.94 price level, adding 2.65% to its value on the day. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.76% in past 5-day. Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) showed a performance of -7.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.21 million shares which calculate 3.74 days to cover the short interests.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $966 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 133.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

QUAD Dividends

Quad/Graphics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.73% institutions for Quad/Graphics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QUAD for having 2.45 million shares of worth $9.78 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.78 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.93 million shares of worth $3.71 million or 2.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.