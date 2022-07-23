Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Has Fallen -30.33% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.56 trading at -$1.65 or -9.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $805.31M. That closing price of RNA’s stock is at a discount of -76.63% from its 52-week high price of $29.25 and is indicating a premium of 34.24% from its 52-week low price of $10.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 361.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.75 in the current quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.06%, in the last five days RNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $16.56 price level, adding 14.42% to its value on the day. Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.53% in past 5-day. Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) showed a performance of 9.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.11 million shares which calculate 20.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -262.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -75.12% for stock’s current value.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avidity Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.21% while that of industry is 0.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.10% in the current quarter and calculating -17.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -17.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.97 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RNA Dividends

Avidity Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.85% institutions for Avidity Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at RNA for having 7.73 million shares of worth $183.79 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 4.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $113.98 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.09 million shares of worth $73.54 million or 6.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.