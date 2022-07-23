Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR), 83.08% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $133.96 trading at -$3.3 or -2.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.39B. That closing price of AMR’s stock is at a discount of -39.58% from its 52-week high price of $186.98 and is indicating a premium of 83.08% from its 52-week low price of $22.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 778.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $20.07 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.40%, in the last five days AMR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $133.96 price level, adding 8.2% to its value on the day. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of 119.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.28% in past 5-day. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) showed a performance of -2.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 115.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 482.55% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2,048.50% in the current quarter and calculating 278.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 63.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $983.35 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $881.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.20% during past 5 years.

AMR Dividends

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.30% institutions for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMR for having 1.25 million shares of worth $165.48 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 0.93 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.72 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.93 million shares of worth $58.94 million or 4.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $27.07 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.