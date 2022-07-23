Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) Adds 5.84% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at $0.0 or 0.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.22M. That closing price of AAU’s stock is at a discount of -113.04% from its 52-week high price of $0.49 and is indicating a premium of 8.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 407.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.20%, in the last five days AAU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 2.95% to its value on the day. Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -24.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.84% in past 5-day. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) showed a performance of -7.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.56 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.40% during past 5 years.

AAU Dividends

Almaden Minerals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.56% institutions for Almaden Minerals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at AAU for having 2.64 million shares of worth $0.95 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 0.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.21 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.55 million shares of worth $0.73 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14000.0 shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3999.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.