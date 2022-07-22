With 7.32% From The Low, Is Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) saw 6.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at -$0.02 or -3.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.75M. That closing price of IMPP’s stock is at a discount of -2265.85% from its 52-week high price of $9.70 and is indicating a premium of 7.32% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 43.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.84%, in the last five days IMPP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 8.89% to its value on the day. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.69% in past 5-day. Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) showed a performance of -25.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.69 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.63% institutions for Imperial Petroleum Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at IMPP for having 0.8 million shares of worth $1.71 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., which was holding about 0.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.94 million.

On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 28708.0 shares of worth $61435.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4896.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11603.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.