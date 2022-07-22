VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Has Recovered -73.28 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -440.91% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw 0.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at -$0.03 or -5.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $983.35M. That most recent trading price of VEON’s stock is at a discount of -440.91% from its 52-week high price of $2.38 and is indicating a premium of 45.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VEON Ltd. (VEON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.40%, in the last five days VEON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 10.2% to its value on the day. VEON Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -72.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.45% in past 5-day. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) showed a performance of -1.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.87 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.75% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -479.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -479.55% for stock’s current value.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.05 billion for the same. Company posted $2 billion and $1.99 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.10% during past 5 years.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.26% institutions for VEON Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP is the top institutional holder at VEON for having 106.43 million shares of worth $46.52 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shah Capital Management, which was holding about 50.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.94 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16.02 million shares of worth $7.0 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.70% of company’s stock.