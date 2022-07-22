The 12-Month Price Target For Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Is Now $14.30.

In last trading session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.03 or -6.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.16M. That closing price of CYTO’s stock is at a discount of -760.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.87 and is indicating a discount of 0.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.07%, in the last five days CYTO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the stock touched $0.45 price level, adding 40.0% to its value on the day. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -75.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.39% in past 5-day. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) showed a performance of -22.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3077.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3077.78% for stock’s current value.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 62.60% during past 5 years.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.89% institutions for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CYTO for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.55 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 30169.0 shares of worth $39219.0 or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18871.0 shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18402.0 in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.