Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Currently -182.35% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw 57.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at -$0.01 or -4.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $830.70M. That closing price of SNDL’s stock is at a discount of -182.35% from its 52-week high price of $0.96 and is indicating a premium of 14.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 70.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 71.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.25%, in the last five days SNDL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 5.76% to its value on the day. Sundial Growers Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.52% in past 5-day. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) showed a performance of -4.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 199.52 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sundial Growers Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.00% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.48 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $11.48 million and $9.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.20% while estimating it to be 437.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.40% during past 5 years.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.04% institutions for Sundial Growers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at SNDL for having 48.24 million shares of worth $27.9 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 29.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.07 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 28.84 million shares of worth $13.78 million or 1.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.85 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.