Suncor Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:SU) Forecasted Growth Is -60.67% Or More

In recent trading session, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.43 trading at $0.06 or 0.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $44.06B. That most recent trading price of SU’s stock is at a discount of -35.92% from its 52-week high price of $42.72 and is indicating a premium of 45.59% from its 52-week low price of $17.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.65 in the current quarter.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.21%, in the last five days SU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $31.43 price level, adding 2.0% to its value on the day. Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.23% in past 5-day. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) showed a performance of -15.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.64 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.47% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $31.99 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.78% for stock’s current value.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Suncor Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 206.37% while that of industry is 30.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 334.20% in the current quarter and calculating 141.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.34 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.4 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $7.19 billion and $7.97 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 43.80% while estimating it to be 30.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 59.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 197.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.00%.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.66% institutions for Suncor Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at SU for having 77.06 million shares of worth $1.93 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 55.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.38 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 35.98 million shares of worth $900.68 million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.41 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $485.86 million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.