Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Adds 0.23% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.76 trading at -$0.64 or -14.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $153.96M. That most recent trading price of SBTX’s stock is at a discount of -847.61% from its 52-week high price of $35.63 and is indicating a premium of 25.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 388.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.5 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.55%, in the last five days SBTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/18/22 when the stock touched $3.76 price level, adding 16.26% to its value on the day. Silverback Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.23% in past 5-day. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) showed a performance of 5.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.77 million shares which calculate 1.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.8% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.98% for stock’s current value.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.14% while that of industry is 0.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.60% in the current quarter and calculating 36.90% increase in the next quarter.

SBTX Dividends

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 10 and August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.90% institutions for Silverback Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at SBTX for having 8.74 million shares of worth $33.13 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 24.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.79 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.38 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.44 million shares of worth $5.46 million or 4.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.46 million in the company or a holder of 3.35% of company’s stock.