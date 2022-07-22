PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Jumps 4.10%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $128.00 trading at $5.05 or 4.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $28.55B. That most recent trading price of PPG’s stock is at a discount of -38.53% from its 52-week high price of $177.32 and is indicating a premium of 16.36% from its 52-week low price of $107.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.10%, in the last five days PPG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/22/22 when the stock touched $128.00 price level, adding 3.46% to its value on the day. PPG Industries Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.06% in past 5-day. PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) showed a performance of 11.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.73 million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PPG Industries Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.69% while that of industry is 5.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.30% in the current quarter and calculating 42.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.79 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.54 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.93%.

PPG Dividends

PPG Industries Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 18 and October 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.73% institutions for PPG Industries Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PPG for having 21.04 million shares of worth $2.69 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 20.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.58 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.81 million shares of worth $869.31 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.78 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $865.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.