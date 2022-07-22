MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) 4.60% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.36?

In recent trading session, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.74 trading at $0.09 or 0.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.12B. That most recent trading price of MTG’s stock is at a discount of -22.56% from its 52-week high price of $16.84 and is indicating a premium of 17.18% from its 52-week low price of $11.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days MTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/22/22 when the stock touched $13.74 price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares saw a change of -5.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.60% in past 5-day. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) showed a performance of 16.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.91 million shares which calculate 6.8 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MGIC Investment Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.85% while that of industry is 2.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.90% in the current quarter and calculating 10.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $293.3 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $295.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.13%.

MTG Dividends

MGIC Investment Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.65% institutions for MGIC Investment Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MTG for having 33.03 million shares of worth $453.94 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 27.87 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $383.11 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.07 million shares of worth $124.7 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $122.83 million in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.