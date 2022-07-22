Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Has Seen A Fall Of -43.62% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at -$0.09 or -5.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $173.15M. That closing price of MREO’s stock is at a discount of -84.91% from its 52-week high price of $2.94 and is indicating a premium of 81.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.36%, in the last five days MREO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/15/22 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 13.11% to its value on the day. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s shares saw a change of -0.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.92% in past 5-day. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) showed a performance of -5.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.85 million shares which calculate 7.93 days to cover the short interests.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mereo BioPharma Group plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -73.53% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.57% institutions for Mereo BioPharma Group plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at MREO for having 17.26 million shares of worth $27.62 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, which was holding about 14.91 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.86 million.

On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.06 million shares of worth $1.7 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.78 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.