Is Meta Materials Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $1.00?

In last trading session, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) saw 2.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $345.28M. That closing price of MMAT’s stock is at a discount of -555.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.55 and is indicating a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days MMAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/18/22 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 2.91% to its value on the day. Meta Materials Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.52% in past 5-day. Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) showed a performance of -42.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.7 million shares which calculate 10.93 days to cover the short interests.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Meta Materials Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.41% while that of industry is 3.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 231.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.67 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $596k and $624k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 348.00% while estimating it to be 363.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.90% during past 5 years.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.80% institutions for Meta Materials Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at MMAT for having 17.58 million shares of worth $43.26 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 14.03 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.42 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.47 million shares of worth $22.49 million or 4.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.66 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.57% of company’s stock.