Is Hanger Inc.’s (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $18.37?

In recent trading session, Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) saw 13.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.37 trading at $3.62 or 24.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $554.16M. That most recent trading price of HNGR’s stock is at a discount of -39.03% from its 52-week high price of $25.54 and is indicating a premium of 26.95% from its 52-week low price of $13.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 124.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hanger Inc. (HNGR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.31 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.54%, in the last five days HNGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/22/22 when the stock touched $18.37 price level, adding 0.54% to its value on the day. Hanger Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.87% in past 5-day. Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) showed a performance of 1.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.2 million shares which calculate 8.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.35% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.65% for stock’s current value.

Hanger Inc. (HNGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hanger Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.37% while that of industry is -6.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.80% in the current quarter and calculating 5.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $305.23 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $313.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

HNGR Dividends

Hanger Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hanger Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.88% institutions for Hanger Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HNGR for having 6.18 million shares of worth $113.76 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 4.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76.04 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.62 million shares of worth $48.22 million or 7.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.57 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $47.29 million in the company or a holder of 6.97% of company’s stock.