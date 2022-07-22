Is Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE), -398.53% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw 25.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.41 trading at -$1.23 or -26.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $959.47M. That closing price of FFIE’s stock is at a discount of -398.53% from its 52-week high price of $17.00 and is indicating a premium of 51.61% from its 52-week low price of $1.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -26.51%, in the last five days FFIE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/18/22 when the stock touched $3.41 price level, adding 56.56% to its value on the day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -51.29% in past 5-day. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) showed a performance of 33.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.7 million shares which calculate 7.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -193.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -193.26% for stock’s current value.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -70.07% while that of industry is 3.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.42% institutions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FFIE for having 11.72 million shares of worth $39.96 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Anatole Investment Management Limited, which was holding about 6.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.46 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.84 million shares of worth $30.13 million or 3.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.31 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.89 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.