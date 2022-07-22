Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Ripped -34.68% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.05 trading at $0.17 or 4.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $706.08M. That closing price of HYLN’s stock is at a discount of -154.32% from its 52-week high price of $10.30 and is indicating a premium of 33.58% from its 52-week low price of $2.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.38%, in the last five days HYLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $4.05 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -34.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.76% in past 5-day. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) showed a performance of 13.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.84 million shares which calculate 7.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.93% for stock’s current value.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hyliion Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -42.86% while that of industry is 3.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -53.80% in the current quarter and calculating -40.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,045.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $580k for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $780k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.55% institutions for Hyliion Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HYLN for having 10.93 million shares of worth $67.75 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.73 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.69 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.47 million shares of worth $21.52 million or 2.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.28 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.