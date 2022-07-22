Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Share Price Rebounds 72.0% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw 65.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at $0.17 or 20.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.54M. That closing price of EVFM’s stock is at a discount of -1393.0% from its 52-week high price of $14.93 and is indicating a premium of 72.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$3 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.74%, in the last five days EVFM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 7.41% to its value on the day. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.54% in past 5-day. Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) showed a performance of 211.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.19 million shares which calculate 4.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -250.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.0% for stock’s current value.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -86.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.95% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 64.30% in the current quarter and calculating 34.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 296.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.25 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $1.63 million and $1.86 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 160.80% while estimating it to be 300.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.60% during past 5 years.

EVFM Dividends

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders