Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Stock Jumped 0.82% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.85 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $339.82M. That most recent trading price of EAC’s stock is at a discount of 0.0% from its 52-week high price of $9.85 and is indicating a premium of 2.34% from its 52-week low price of $9.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 34130.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 43.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days EAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/22/22 when the stock touched $9.85 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Edify Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 0.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.20% in past 5-day. Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) showed a performance of 0.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8870.0 shares which calculate 2.43 days to cover the short interests.

EAC Dividends

Edify Acquisition Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.47% institutions for Edify Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LLP is the top institutional holder at EAC for having 2.38 million shares of worth $23.4 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., which was holding about 2.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.4 million.

On the other hand, ClearBridge Select Fund and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.46 million shares of worth $4.57 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 83100.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.