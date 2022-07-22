Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Up 21.76% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.40?

In recent trading session, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.40 trading at -$5.04 or -16.56% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That most recent trading price of CCRN’s stock is at a discount of -20.12% from its 52-week high price of $30.51 and is indicating a premium of 39.92% from its 52-week low price of $15.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 494.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.56%, in the last five days CCRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $25.40 price level, adding 16.75% to its value on the day. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.76% in past 5-day. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) showed a performance of 63.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.88 million shares which calculate 6.37 days to cover the short interests.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 53.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.88% while that of industry is 26.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 187.20% in the current quarter and calculating 49.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $740.93 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $587.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 74.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.09%.

CCRN Dividends

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.82% institutions for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CCRN for having 5.95 million shares of worth $150.51 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.63 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.65 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.54 million shares of worth $64.22 million or 6.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.