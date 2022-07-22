CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Currently -186.77 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw 3.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.56 trading at $0.46 or 6.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.45B. That closing price of COMM’s stock is at a discount of -186.77% from its 52-week high price of $21.68 and is indicating a premium of 26.46% from its 52-week low price of $5.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.48%, in the last five days COMM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $7.56 price level, adding 0.13% to its value on the day. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.00% in past 5-day. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) showed a performance of 9.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.16 million shares which calculate 4.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -98.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.63% for stock’s current value.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CommScope Holding Company Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.67% while that of industry is 22.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -30.20% in the current quarter and calculating 58.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.26 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.29 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.20%.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.18% institutions for CommScope Holding Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at COMM for having 24.21 million shares of worth $267.3 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FPR Partners, LLC, which was holding about 19.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $214.98 million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.13 million shares of worth $95.13 million or 4.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $63.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.