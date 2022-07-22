Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Currently -733.53% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) saw 2.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at -$0.04 or -2.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $441.37M. That closing price of CENN’s stock is at a discount of -733.53% from its 52-week high price of $14.17 and is indicating a premium of 38.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.30%, in the last five days CENN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -68.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.59% in past 5-day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) showed a performance of -14.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.11 million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.69% institutions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at CENN for having 0.92 million shares of worth $2.01 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.32 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.7 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.18 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26061.0 shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $44824.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.