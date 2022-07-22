Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock Dropped -52.73% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw 3.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.74 trading at -$0.92 or -9.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.31B. That closing price of CUK’s stock is at a discount of -184.78% from its 52-week high price of $24.89 and is indicating a premium of 14.99% from its 52-week low price of $7.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.52%, in the last five days CUK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 07/20/22 when the stock touched $8.74 price level, adding 9.9% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & plc’s shares saw a change of -52.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.34% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) showed a performance of -0.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.1 million shares which calculate 1.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -231.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.91% for stock’s current value.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -65.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.91 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.40%.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 18 and December 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.41% institutions for Carnival Corporation & plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CUK for having 10.14 million shares of worth $187.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 1.99 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.34 million.