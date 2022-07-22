Buy, Sell Or Hold Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) At $25.72?

In recent trading session, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.72 trading at -$0.68 or -2.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.55B. That most recent trading price of SBLK’s stock is at a discount of -32.15% from its 52-week high price of $33.99 and is indicating a premium of 31.38% from its 52-week low price of $17.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.75 in the current quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.58%, in the last five days SBLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/22/22 when the stock touched $25.72 price level, adding 2.94% to its value on the day. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s shares saw a change of 16.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.70% in past 5-day. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) showed a performance of -2.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.03 million shares which calculate 1.51 days to cover the short interests.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.00% while that of industry is 14.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.90% in the current quarter and calculating -1.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $331.27 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $375.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $304.25 million and $354.84 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.90% while estimating it to be 5.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.40% during past 5 years.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.63% institutions for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at SBLK for having 26.02 million shares of worth $671.35 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 25.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 2.58 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.48 million.

On the other hand, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $9.38 million or 0.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.88 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.