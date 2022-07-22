Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Is Currently -905.03% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw 3.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.79 trading at -$0.06 or -3.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13B. That closing price of ARVLâ€™s stock is at a discount of -905.03% from its 52-week high price of $17.99 and is indicating a premium of 28.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.24%, in the last five days ARVL remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $1.79 price level, adding 4.79% to its value on the day. Arrivalâ€™s shares saw a change of -75.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.31% in past 5-day. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) showed a performance of 9.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.4 million shares which calculate 3.78 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.54% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 16.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.19% institutions for Arrival that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at ARVL for having 30.37 million shares of worth $225.35 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.76% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 30.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 4.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $224.36 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.55 million shares of worth $54.27 million or 2.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.39 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of companyâ€™s stock.