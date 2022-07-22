Analysts Say Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Can Really Get To $12.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) saw 2.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $5.28 trading at $0.18 or 3.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.40B. That closing price of PLâ€™s stock is at a discount of -130.11% from its 52-week high price of $12.15 and is indicating a premium of 29.92% from its 52-week low price of $3.70. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Planet Labs PBC (PL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.53%, in the last five days PL remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $5.28 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Planet Labs PBCâ€™s shares saw a change of -14.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.79% in past 5-day. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) showed a performance of 6.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.44 million shares which calculate 2.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -127.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.52% for stockâ€™s current value.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Planet Labs PBC is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.20% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.10% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.5 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.50% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 32.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.53% institutions for Planet Labs PBC that are currently holding shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the top institutional holder at PL for having 7.8 million shares of worth $47.97 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.16% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group Llc, which was holding about 7.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 2.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.51 million.

On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Exponential Technologies Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.55 million shares of worth $3.38 million or 0.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.95 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of companyâ€™s stock.