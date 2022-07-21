With 60.0% Distance From Low, Could Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Post Further Gains?

In recent trading session, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw 73.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.15 trading at $1.23 or 133.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.79M. That most recent trading price of ADXN’s stock is at a discount of -378.14% from its 52-week high price of $10.28 and is indicating a premium of 60.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 52.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 133.91%, in the last five days ADXN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $2.15 price level, adding 12.24% to its value on the day. Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s shares saw a change of -85.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.31% in past 5-day. Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) showed a performance of -38.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 541.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.12% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -597.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 53.49% for stock’s current value.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Addex Therapeutics Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -85.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.17% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

ADXN Dividends

Addex Therapeutics Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in August and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.87% institutions for Addex Therapeutics Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADXN for having 0.62 million shares of worth $3.87 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Caxton Corporation, which was holding about 0.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.67 million.