Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Has Fallen -19.27% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $565.85 trading at $27.2 or 5.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $205.68B. That most recent trading price of TMO’s stock is at a discount of -18.82% from its 52-week high price of $672.34 and is indicating a premium of 12.02% from its 52-week low price of $497.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.05%, in the last five days TMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/21/22 when the stock touched $565.85 price level, adding 1.39% to its value on the day. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.96% in past 5-day. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) showed a performance of 7.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.39 million shares which calculate 2.17 days to cover the short interests.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.87% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.70% in the current quarter and calculating -12.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.99 billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.02 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $9.27 billion and $8.39 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.80% while estimating it to be 19.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.53%.

TMO Dividends

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.47% institutions for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TMO for having 31.1 million shares of worth $20.75 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.2 million shares of worth $7.47 billion or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.57 billion in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.